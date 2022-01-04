ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase exec says major Ethereum scaling improvements coming soon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry leaders, analysts, and investors are sharing their 2022 predictions for the crypto ecosystem, and Coinbase’s Surojit Chatterjee is confident that Ethereum will be at the forefront of Web3 and the crypto-economy as it scales. Coinbase exec...

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – Live: BTC value sees dramatic fluctuations to kick off tough 2022

The crypto market has been rocked by dramatic falls after a relatively steady start to the year.The poor performance across bitcoin and other digital currencies means that 2022 has turned out to be tough for prices, with many down more than 10 per cent over the last week.Bitcoin is now almost 40 per cent down from its peak in November, when it hit an all-time high of almost $69,000.Several high-profile figures within the cryptocurrency space have predicted big things for bitcoin this year, with the illusive six-figure price target still seen as a realistic outcome for many analysts and traders.Part of the reason for this is the huge momentum carried over from 2021, which saw massive institutional and retail interest – exemplified on Monday by former First Lady Melania Trump celebrating the anniversary of bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin set for ‘huge surprise’ in 2022, El Salvador president predicts
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum is widely adopted already and could be a huge winner with its major upgrade on the way. Solana boasts the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Avalanche's blockchain is super-fast and continues to gain traction with developers. Some people trade cryptocurrencies. They buy the digital coins and then sell relatively quickly....
MARKETS
u.today

Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000

In a recent interview, Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz predicted that the Bitcoin price would find support at the $38,000 level. The crypto mogul believes that this is just a healthy pullback after the crypto market recorded stellar gains in 2021. Despite his net worth taking a significant hit, the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Another Crypto Sell-Off, Bitcoin Could Drop to $38k, New ETH Fee Structure, Mozilla Halts Crypto Acceptance, Terra’s $139 Million DeFi Proposal, GameStop Gains 30%

Crypto market hit with another brutal sell-off, Bitcoin could bottom at $38k – Mike Novogratz. Vitalik Buterin proposes “multidimensional” fee structure for Ethereum. Mozilla Foundation halts crypto acceptance after climate impact debate. Terra issues $139 million proposal for great new use cases to DeFi. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Bakkt Holdings Fell Today

Members of the Federal Reserve are considering decreasing the size of its balance sheet after it begins hiking interest rates this year. When the Fed does this, it is essentially decreasing the money supply. Investor sentiment indicates that this would be bad for the market, particularly tech and growth stocks...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Number of Devs on Solana, Polygon, Cardano & Co Growing Faster Than on Ethereum

Looking at the number of developers, blockchain platforms known in the crypto community as "Ethereum Killers" are growing at a faster rate than Ethereum (ETH) did at similar points in its history. However, Ethereum is still by far the largest ecosystem, retaining 30% of full-time developers who have joined crypto since 2017.
MARKETS

