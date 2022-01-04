ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

Anyone 5 and up is eligible to receive a vaccine,...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kc Care
supertalk929.com

ETSU Health offering free COVID-19 vaccine, booster clinics in January

ETSU Health is hosting a number of additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout January. The organization says primary doses as well as booster shots will be available at these clinics. Based on availability, ETSU Health hopes to provide the option of either the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Clinics are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reason.com

Omicron vs. the Unvaccinated and the Vaccinated

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus often does an end run around the immunological protections of vaccination or prior infection. But recent data from the U.K. and Canada indicate that these breakthrough omicron infections are much less dangerous than first-time infections in unvaccinated people. Ontario public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Japan Is Working on a COVID-19 Vaccine That Offers Lifelong Immunity, Transports at Room Temperature and has Fewer Side Effects

Researchers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science are working on a COVID-19 vaccine that not only delivers lifelong immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus but could also be transported at room temperature to far-off corners of the world, The Japan Times reported. The vaccine that is being developed by...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wshu.org

Long Island Latino advocacy group organizes free COVID vaccine clinic

A Latino advocacy group on Long Island will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots next week. OLA of Eastern Long Island will hold two events next Wednesday — at the Montauk Playhouse and at the Children’s Museum in Bridgehampton. Adult and child doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Statesman

After a delay, Idaho hospitals revived COVID-19 vaccine mandates. What was the outcome?

As COVID-19 cases spike again in the Treasure Valley, Idaho health care systems that have implemented vaccination requirements have reported high levels of compliance, while also offering exemptions to a subset of employees. St. Luke’s Health System, the state’s largest hospital system, announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement last summer. The...
IDAHO STATE
cityofnya.com

FREE Covid-19 Testing @ Waconia Event Center

The COVID-19 community testing site at the Lake Waconia Event Center will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00-4:00 pm. No appointment needed – simply walk-in and request a test. A few tips for your visit:. • Nothing to eat, chew, smoke or drink (including water) for at least...
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Public Library Holding Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday

The Kewanee Public Library is playing host to a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, January 6th. Anyone who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, is seeking a second shot of the vaccine or is seeking a vaccine booster is invited to attend. The clinic at the Kewanee Public Library will take place from 10 Am to 2 Pm on Wednesday. To take part you are asked to schedule an appointment via the OSF Healthcare MyChart linked here. Once you have scheduled the hour you will be stopping by there may still be a wait depending on the total number of people seeking a vaccine appointment. Click the link to get on the schedule.
KEWANEE, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy