Chris H. Brown

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled Friday that it is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to enforce a measure intended to help stop the spread of Covid in the nation's workplaces. The court heard more than three hours of argument in an unusual session to take up emergency appeals...
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm that led a controversial GOP audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's most populous county, has shut down. The move comes after the company was found in contempt of court on Thursday and was ordered to pay daily fines of $50,000, according to The Arizona Republic.
No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to fight for his spot at the Australian Open. After receiving a medical exemption assigned to unvaccinated participants attending the Open, Djokovic was blocked by the Victorian government — overseeing and hosting the event. Australia’s border force detained Djokovic after he failed to provide enough documentation on his medical status.
A criminal complaint against disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dismissed by an Albany judge Friday. The livestream for the virtual hearing had a rocky start, with several minutes of indiscernible noises and muffled speech from the courtroom. Cuomo, represented by Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not...
Former President Trump on Friday delivered a forceful rebuke of Democrats and the media a day after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, accusing his critics of using the assault as a political wedge, while downplaying the significance of the most violent day at the Capitol in centuries.
