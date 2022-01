The question is posed for the current state of this Nugget’s roster. Of course, when Jamal Murray comes back there is no question Facu rides the bench, but both Facu and Monte have value in the starting lineup. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Facu leads the Nuggets in minutes at 33 per game. Say what you may about his deficiencies but whenever a player leads the team in minutes, that often means they have the coach's trust. That trust is also not obtained without good play. With that being said, Monte is one of the most reliable players on this team and might be considered more consistent and dependable than Facu. There are definitely two sides to the coin here but both players bring a different impact to the lineup.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO