Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 129-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. One -- The Raptors took care of business against lesser opposition and are back to .500 on the season. More difficult challenges await with Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Utah over the next week, but this is also the best time to face them. The Raptors finally have their full complement of players available, the stars are playing like stars, Nick Nurse can finally have his rotation the way he likes, and the results are coming easily. This win over the Spurs was never in doubt as they pushed the lead as high as 31 points before calling in the third stringers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO