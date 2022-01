Since his star turn, the growth of Pascal Siakam’s game has been a plunge into the unknown. A radically unique player who, at the behest of his team and himself, struck out to mimic the aesthetic of countless superstar wings that came before him. After fumbling around in the dark, Siakam seems to have surfaced with what he wants to takeaway from that experience – and he’s the best he’s ever been.

