WESTWEGO – It has been a very good season already for Northshore High. It got a bit better Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Panthers overcame a slow start and the size of Liberty to run away from the Lady Patriots in the second half in a 45-30 victory in the opening round of the Platinum Girls Bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center. It was the ninth straight win for Northshore.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO