Santhera Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Sperogenix for Vamorolone in Rare Diseases in the Greater China Region
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sperogenix will receive exclusive rights for development and commercialization of vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and any other rare disease. Santhera to receive a double-digit upfront cash payment plus short-term US-regulatory milestones...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0