Michigan State

Covid quarantine/isolation guidance not changing for K-12 in Michigan

By Stephanie Parkinson
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMDHHS says, despite adjusting Covid-19 quarantines and isolations from 10 days to 5 days in Michigan to meet new CDC guidance, they are not changing the K-12 guidance. Currently K-12 students are advised by MDHHS to isolate for 10 days after a Covid-19 positive test result, and 10 days of quarantine...

#Covid#Cdc#K 12#Quarantine#Mid Michigan#Omicron#Gchd
