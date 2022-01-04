Homer is a four and a half year old

WATCH: The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson were at the VFW Rocket Post 4534 in Rockledge for a spaghetti fundraising lunch/dinner, with proceeds going for Christmas toys to the children at AdventHealth Children’s Hospital in Orlando. Four-year-old Emily Rose Webb, who is a patient at the hospital, is currently battling cancer and recently had her left leg amputated. Her wish is to have the children at the hospital being visited by Santa on Christmas Day with toys for everyone.
Like many four-year-olds, one of Hattie H.’s favorite activities is playing outside. She and her two-year-old sister, Shiloh, ride up and down their long driveway in their pink Jeep, chase bubbles and play with chalk. Hattie was born with a rare chromosome disorder called 1q43q44 deletion syndrome. Some of the side effects of this diagnosis are seizures and developmental delays, therefore Hattie uses a wheelchair to get around. Hattie is also non-verbal but has learned other ways to communicate and express joy.
One day a customer walked into the Lucky Spot outside of Springfield, Massachusetts, and purchased a lottery ticket. The ticket, which was purchased for a popular scratch-off game that typically awards cash prizes ranging from $1 to $250,000 thousand dollars.
Our Pet of the Week is Gizmo, a long hair chihuahua who is about six to eight years old. He'd been living in a nice home with another dog, when his owner passed away. Now he's hoping to find new humans (and preferably a new dog) to love him. Gizmo...
A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
Two kittens came out of the bushes and climbed the legs of a rescuer, as they were ready to leave the busy road. Last month, Good Samaritans spotted a pair of kittens hiding in the bushes by a busy road. They went up to investigate and discovered one orange kitten and a calico huddled together.
MIDDLETOWN, LYCOMING COUNTY - WOLF — One PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket. Fast Lane Mart at 215 South Main Street in Taylor sold the Monopoly 100X ticket to one lucky winner and will be receiving a $10,000 bonus for doing so.
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
One mom who was trapped for hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia was able to get help for her two children thanks to a kind EMS worker. Vania Masaya shared her experience of the frightening ordeal in an interview with Today on Wednesday morning. Masaya explained she was traveling with...
The accidental purchase of two identical Lucky for Life tickets in the November 27 drawing produced not one but two $25,000 a year for life prizes for Scotty Thomas of Fayetteville, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I was just laying in bed watching a...
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift. The Elenora Heights, New South Wales, family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.
A local 86-year-old woman has gone viral on Instagram after a video shows her good deed. Every week, Marion Forrest stops at Duke's Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage to buy her Fantasy 5 lotto tickets, but this week was different. Forrest tells News Channel 3 that the cashier, Walter, was very sweet to her, helping
The post Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket appeared first on KESQ.
Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
A woman whose dogs were stolen turned pet detective after spotting one of them for sale almost 200 miles away. Jane Jenkins, from Swansea, believes her labrador and cocker spaniel dogs were stolen for breeding. After combing through online adverts she found her labrador pup, Arthur, but said she's "broken"...
A 56-year-old grandmother working two jobs caught a big break in North Carolina. Rhonda Potter won $200,000 from a $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery. The grandma of four told lottery officials she was at home scratching the lottery ticket at her table when the...
DALLAS — A Grapevine couple set to be married in April of this year wishes they could travel back in time to their first date in 2019. Why? They want to know the names of a mystery couple who encouraged a photo on their first evening together -- just in case they ever got married.
Comments / 0