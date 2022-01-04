Homer is a four and a half year old

Like many four-year-olds, one of Hattie H.’s favorite activities is playing outside. She and her two-year-old sister, Shiloh, ride up and down their long driveway in their pink Jeep, chase bubbles and play with chalk. Hattie was born with a rare chromosome disorder called 1q43q44 deletion syndrome. Some of the side effects of this diagnosis are seizures and developmental delays, therefore Hattie uses a wheelchair to get around. Hattie is also non-verbal but has learned other ways to communicate and express joy.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO