Travel has felt anything but normal for nearly two years now, and the start of 2022 may not be as bright for our wanderlust as we'd hoped. But there is plenty to be excited about in the realm of travel next year. We're thrilled about an array of exciting luxury hotel openings in the new year, some of which were delayed due to COVID-19, as well as exciting ways to elevate the way we plan, get from one city to the next, and enjoy some much-needed R&R while exploring our favorite parts of the world.

