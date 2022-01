A major cruise line has cancelled eight sailings in response to tighter travel restrictions introduced in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Norwegian Cruise Line cited “ongoing travel restrictions” and “Covid related circumstances” when announcing it was axing future itineraries.“Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” the brand said in a statement.Its Norwegian Pearl vessel returned to Miami after just one day at sea on Wednesday, after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.Sailings on the ship are cancelled until at least 14 January.Itineraries are also cancelled on the Norwegian...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO