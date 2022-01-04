Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

The Big Canoe Chapel Women’s Fellowship is offering two Bible study opportunities—one during the day and one in the evening. A Tuesday evening Bible study begins Feb. 1 through April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the chapel. This 10-week course is open to all women in the Big Canoe community, especially women who find it difficult to attend daytime meetings. Many women are busy working or perhaps home-schooling their children during the day. For those ladies unable to attend daytime Bible studies, this is for you. And the best part is this study—“Where is God When We Hurt?”—will be taught by Nancy Lucenay, a Big Canoe resident and a well-known name as a Bible study leader. Nancy, a pastor’s wife for 52 years, has served churches in the southern United States and Hong Kong. Passionate about nurturing women in their faith journeys, Nancy has taught in the U.S., Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe. Nancy’s teaching and writing examine truths revealed through biblical context and culture. She blogs at https://nancylucenay.com and is currently writing her first book. For this Bible study, Nancy will explore the questions, where is God when we face a devastating diagnosis, financial failure or a life-changing loss? Does He desert us in our darkest days? Journey with Nancy as we search for God’s presence in our pain and His strength for our struggles. There is no cost and the required online registration runs Jan. 3-Jan. 28 at www.women.bigcanoechapel.com.

