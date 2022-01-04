ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Effect of Anesthesia Depth on Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia

Medscape News
 3 days ago

Background: Radiofrequency catheter ablation (RFCA) as a safe and effective method has been widely used in ventricular tachycardia (VT) patients, and with which anesthesiologists frequently manage their perioperative care. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of different anesthetic depths on perioperative RFCA and recurrence in patients who...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

B Cells' Effects Weakened but Not Defeated by Omicron

(Reuters) - The effects of antibodies produced by memory B cells against Omicron, while weakened, could still be significant, researchers say. The effects of antibodies produced by memory B cells against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while weakened, could still be significant, researchers believe. Once the body learns to...
SCIENCE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Decision-making and anesthesia — they don’t mix

An anesthesiologist always visits a patient being prepped for any surgery that involves general anesthesia. During the visit, the doctor describes the anesthesia process and asks the patient questions about medications, allergies, heart and lung health, and other related medical issues. As the visit continues, the doctor warns the patient...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Role of Vitamin D in COVID-19: Active or Passive?

Amidst a raging pandemic, Nogues et al. developed and implemented a protocol to determine whether treatment with calcifediol compared with no calcifediol altered the course of 838 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients admitted to a hospital in Barcelona, Spain.[1] This was not a classical randomized, controlled trial, but rather a real-world examination of outcomes of patients assigned (on a bed availability basis) to 1 of 8 COVID wards, 3 of which had chosen not to administer calcifediol and 5 that had chosen to do so. Other practices in the 8 wards were standardized. Some patients did not have serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) measurements upon admission for reasons related to staff availability. The supplemented patients had significantly fewer transfers to the intensive care unit (adjusted odds ratio, 0.13 [95% CI, 0.07–0.23]) and lower mortality rates (adjusted odds ratio, 0.52 [95% CI, 0.27–0.99]) than the unsupplemented patients, findings that have important implications for the in-hospital management of COVID-19 patients globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Sleeping Position Matters in Patients With GERD

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The position in which a person with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) sleeps appears to have an impact on the occurrence of reflux symptoms during the night, according to a small study that suggests lying on the left side is best. "Findings of this study suggest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiofrequency Ablation#Anesthesia#Catheter Ablation#Vt#Bispectral#Bis#N
The Associated Press

Upstream Peripheral’s GoBack CTO Catheter Aces its Exam

Upstream Peripheral Technologies announced today that its CTO-busting GoBack® Catheter for crossing and reentry was proven very effective for patients undergoing complex revascularizations in lower limb arteries. The findings are based on a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Endovascular Therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

The Use of PSMA Targeted Therapy and Hormone Therapy in Renally Impaired Patient

Nat Lenzo, MMed MSc(Oncol) EMBA FRACP FAANMS; Jaideep S. Sohi, MD. An 82-year-old man presented with rising PSA of 21 ng/ml in July 2015. Prior to this time, in 2008, he received androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and prostatic bed radiation (74 Gy). Patient was in Grade III renal failure with an eGFR of 30–40 ml/min and had previously undergone a laminectomy along with a history of osteoarthritis and lumbar stenosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Rapid Viral Clearance Seen With Antibody Therapy in Immunodeficient COVID-19 Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with immunodeficiency-associated antibody disorders and a longstanding SARS-CoV-2 infection improved substantially after receiving compassionate-use casirivimab and imdevimab, an investigational antibody therapy sold under the brand name REGEN-COV and authorized in the U.S. for emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis, a new study shows. The retrospective...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor-1 Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS)-Related AA Amyloidosis

Jérémie Delaleu; Samuel Deshayes; Francois Rodrigues; Lea Savey; Etienne Rivière; Nicolas Martin Silva; Achille Aouba; Serge Amselem; Marion Rabant; Gilles Grateau; Irina Giurgea; Sophie Georgin-Lavialle. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: TNF receptor-1-associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS) is a rare autosomal dominant autoinflammatory disorder associated with mutations in the TNF...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy