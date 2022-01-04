The Effect of Anesthesia Depth on Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia

Amidst a raging pandemic, Nogues et al. developed and implemented a protocol to determine whether treatment with calcifediol compared with no calcifediol altered the course of 838 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients admitted to a hospital in Barcelona, Spain.[1] This was not a classical randomized, controlled trial, but rather a real-world examination of outcomes of patients assigned (on a bed availability basis) to 1 of 8 COVID wards, 3 of which had chosen not to administer calcifediol and 5 that had chosen to do so. Other practices in the 8 wards were standardized. Some patients did not have serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) measurements upon admission for reasons related to staff availability. The supplemented patients had significantly fewer transfers to the intensive care unit (adjusted odds ratio, 0.13 [95% CI, 0.07–0.23]) and lower mortality rates (adjusted odds ratio, 0.52 [95% CI, 0.27–0.99]) than the unsupplemented patients, findings that have important implications for the in-hospital management of COVID-19 patients globally.

