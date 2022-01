Price has moved up to $42.4. Cosmos price analysis favors bulls. Support is strong at the $39.9 level. The cryptocurrency is bullish, and bulls have been able to overpower the bearish momentum as an increment in price has been recorded as per Cosmos price analysis. The uptrend has been getting stronger for the past few days, and today the price managed to escape the resistance present at $42. The price is now at the $42.4 level, and it is expected that it will soon move on to further higher levels in the upcoming week. Further recovery is possible only if the support remains strong at $39.9.

