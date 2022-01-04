ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infographic: How H1N1 Came to Spark a Pandemic in 2009

By Martha Nelson, full profile., editorial policies.
Scientist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 2009, a virus with an unusual genome popped up in people in central Mexico. It had pieces derived from three different swine influenza lineages, including a Eurasian lineage not previously observed...

www.the-scientist.com

It was the spring of 2009; US President Barack Obama was just settling into the White House when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed him that a new influenza A virus had suddenly appeared in kids in Southern California and was likely to spread around the world. The global pandemic that scientists feared had finally arrived, only no one predicted it would come from North America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Infographic#H1n1#Swine Influenza#Eurasian#American#European
