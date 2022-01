PETER QUILL HAUNTED BY HIS PAST! The legendary STAR-LORD has fallen on hard times. With the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY disbanded, PETER QUILL returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he’s seen across the stars—heroes dead, villains in power. While he’s taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord’s own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the MYSTERIOUS FORCE waiting for him at the site of his lost love’s death? Or is she not really dead at all?

