Steelers Send Ben Roethlisberger Off With a Win, Defeating Browns in Week 17

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers send Ben Roethlisberger off with one final win at Heinz Field, defeating the Cleveland Browns 25-14 in Week 17.

The Steelers and Browns exchanged defensive stands in the opening quarter, both failing on fourth downs on their way to a 0-0 tie at the end of one.

The Steelers found some light on offense in the second quarter, driving 66-yards before Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for a five-yard touchdown pass, putting the first point of the game on the board.

After three-and-outs by both teams, Baker Mayfield threw an interception to Ahkello Witherspoon, setting up a 22-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

T.J. Watt's second sack of the night stalled the Browns' final first-half drive, ending the second quarter, 10-0.

The Steelers opened the second half holding the Browns to a punt before driving 66 yards to kick a 30-yard field goal, moving the score to 13-0.

The Browns found the endzone with 56 seconds remaining the in the third quarter after a 44-yard drive capped with a Mayfield touchdown pass to David Njoku.

Pittsburgh failed to score on their next possession, leaving the score 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter continued to be a defensive battle until the Steelers drove eight plays and 26 yards for a 50-yard field goal with 9:46 remaining, moving the score to 16-7.

And then came Renegade.

Alex Highsmith found Nick Chubb in the backfield on the first play for a two-yard loss. The next play, Derrek Tuszka sacked Mayfield for a five-yard loss. And after a holding call and then a false start on third down, Marcus Allen stopped D'Ernest Johnson on a three-yard run.

The Steelers went three-and-out in the following drive but set up Boswell for a 48-yard field goal.

The Browns drove 76 yards in four minutes and 17 seconds on the following to score a touchdown and move the score to 19-14 with 1:10 remaining.

Pittsburgh recovered the onside kick, and Najee Harris broke a 37-yard run for one last touchdown, topping off the victory, 25-14.

And as the clock ticked zero, and the future Hall of Famer walked off of Heinz Field one last time, the "Thank you, Ben" chants couldn't be louder.

No. 7 got one final win at home.

Roethlisberger finished the night completing 24 of 46 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown to an interception. Harris rushed for 188 yards and a score.

On defense, Watt finished with four sacks, Highsmith with two more, and Robert Spillane led the team with eight tackles.

The Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive, moving to 8-7-1 on the season. They'll travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 18.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Activate Several Starters From COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a handful of players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 to start preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley, cornerback Arthur Maulet, offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland were all activated from the team's COVID-19 list Wednesday.
NFL
The Aftermath of Big Ben's Heinz Field Sendoff

There has never been a crowd as emotional as Heinz Field for Ben Roethlisberger's farewell. But the Pittsburgh Steelers can't act like their season is over. The Steelers kept their season alive and gave Big Ben the Heinz Field sendoff he deserves. Looking back, the emotions of the night were incredible, and even better knowing it wasn't just Roethlisberger who got the job done.
NFL
