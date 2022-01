The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 2 Review: Much Better Episode, But… | The Cantina Reviews. WE’RE ON OUR NEW HOME! SUBSCRIBE HERE: GENREVERSE PODCAST NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNEL. Welcome to The Cantina Reviews Podcast! This is where it all started (As Last Call), reviewing Star Wars stuff. Now, we’re reviewing The Book of Boba Fett! Chapter 2 (The Tribes of Tatooine) is much better than Chapter 1, but there are more Earthly things to take you away from that galaxy far, far away. However, the series is on a better trajectory, and that gives us all hope. Except Cam, he already loved the show.

