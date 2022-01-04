The high price of meat: Look at the packing industry

With industrial real estate values at record levels and cap rates compressing by 50 to 75 basis points year-over-year by the end of 2021, one would expect investors to be backing off a bit. But that just isn’t happening in today’s market, according to Chris Riley, vice chairman with CBRE’s investment properties group based in Atlanta. “There’s been no pullback in appetite or transaction activity for industrial properties.” In fact, he notes that aggressive industrial acquisition activity by large funds and institutional investors has ramped up.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO