The high price of meat: Look at the packing industry

Oklahoma, as the second-largest beef-cow producing state, stands to make good use of a sizable share of a $1 billion plan to bolster the meat industry announced by the Biden administration on Monday. The plan is the result of a protracted, bipartisan effort to put into place measures Oklahoma’s ranchers...
WASHINGTON — The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of "meaningful competition" in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday. The initiative comes amid...
It's not every day that the Biden administration and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agree. In fact, it's more like a total eclipse of the sun. But there is a crucial area where the two have found common ground, and that is their concern over the reason meat prices, and especially beef prices, are rising in this country.
President Biden held a virtual meeting with farmers to discuss his administration's new plan to help increase competition in the meat industry and lower consumer prices. NBC's Mike Memoli has details on the plan and what how the administration plans to implement it.Jan. 3, 2022.
Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed the action plan,...
Chicken thighs are still rare on US menus, but they're slowly growing. Wingstop, Just Salad, and a few other chains are experimenting with selling dark meat. Chicken breast prices have doubled in the last year.
President Biden on Monday pledged $1 billion of taxpayer money to boost independent meat and poultry producers and undercut industry giants, escalating his months-long battle with the meat industry over high inflation. Mr. Biden said four large companies control 85% of the beef market, 54% of the poultry market, and...
Connecticut was fourth on a list of states that people are moving out of, the Biden Administration says it has a plan to alleviate surging meat prices, and coffee prices have slid down. Here is the Morning Business Report for Jan. 4, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Supply chain issues and inflation have been causing widespread issues in the meat industry. Many East Texans are getting creative and looking for new ways to fill up their freezers without paying those high grocery store prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, prices for beef and poultry are up around […]
The White House announced Monday that it will devote $1 billion to aiding independent meat and poultry producers, aiming to undercut the four powerful meat producers the Biden administration has alleged are responsible for surging consumer prices. Facing immense political pressure over inflation, the White House has responded in recent...
