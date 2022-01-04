ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The high price of meat: Look at the packing industry

By Syndicated Columnist
The Dominion Post
 3 days ago

It’s not every day that the Biden administration and...

www.dominionpost.com

Journal Record

$1 billion boost slated for meat industry

Oklahoma, as the second-largest beef-cow producing state, stands to make good use of a sizable share of a $1 billion plan to bolster the meat industry announced by the Biden administration on Monday. The plan is the result of a protracted, bipartisan effort to put into place measures Oklahoma’s ranchers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ksl.com

Biden unveils plan to boost competition in US meat industry

WASHINGTON — The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of "meaningful competition" in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday. The initiative comes amid...
AGRICULTURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Market distortion leads to high meat prices

It's not every day that the Biden administration and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agree. In fact, it's more like a total eclipse of the sun. But there is a crucial area where the two have found common ground, and that is their concern over the reason meat prices, and especially beef prices, are rising in this country.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed the action plan,...
AGRICULTURE
