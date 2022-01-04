ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral videos show people misusing, wasting COVID-19 rapid tests

By Andrew Scheinthal, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGSb1_0dc885iO00

A new social media trend is worrying health care professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The videos show individuals wrongly using COVID-19 rapid tests and eliciting false positives by running them under the water. The tests only work when used properly, as they are not designed to work with water.

Dr. Geoffrey Baird is chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington. He says the false positive is due to the test being used incorrectly. “Everyone one of them is a precision medical device and everyone, if you treat it incorrectly or do the wrong thing with it, can give a false answer.”

While the videos can spread misinformation, Dr. Baird says it’s most troubling to see people wasting the tests to get “likes” online. “When you just use it for something else to get views on social media, that really is not at all what these things are for and it’s a big waste,” he says.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Heavy snow, avalanche danger close Snoqualmie Pass until at least 5 p.m.
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The trend comes during a nationwide shortage of rapid tests while the omicron variant has created the largest spike in caseloads since the pandemic began.

Testing sites, like those run by the University of Washington, have been forced to prioritize appointments only due to the whelming demand.

“There are people who would wait in line and would pay their hard-earned money to have those tests to use them rather than to just film a joke and throw them in the garbage,” says Dr. Baird. He adds that despite what you may see online, these tests are not detecting COVID-19 in the water or malfunctioning. “Putting tap water on something that is not intended to receive tap water as a sample, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. That just means you didn’t follow the instructions.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show People#Covid#Kiro 7 Heavy#Snoqualmie Pass#Omicron#Cox Media Group
CBS Miami

‘It’s A Big Waste’: Medical Professionals Call Out Social Media Trend Of People Manipulating At-Home COVID Tests

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A social media trend is raising alarms during the fight against COVID. People are posting videos that show them purposefully using COVID-19 rapid tests incorrectly to elicit a false positive. “It’s simply just someone misusing a piece of technology,” said Dr. Geoffrey Baird, who is with the University of Washington. He says despite these video spreading misinformation what’s most troublesome is that people are wasting rapid tests while there’s currently a national shortage due to the omicron Surge. “When you just use it for something else to get views on social media, that really is not at all what these things are for and it’s a big waste,” he said. “There are people who would wait in line and would pay their hard earned money to have those tests to use them rather than to just film a joke and throw them in the garbage.” Despite what you may see online, Dr. Baird says these tests are not detecting COVID in the water or malfunctioning. “Putting tap water on something that is not intended to receive tap water as a sample, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. That just means you didn’t follow the instructions,” he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CBS News

Social media users rack up views by wasting COVID-19 tests

Some Americans seem determined to throw cold water on the merits of COVID-19 testing — literally. In the latest sign of ongoing public resistance to what is by now conventional medical wisdom about how to detect the disease, social media users are deliberately misusing scarce at-home COVID-19 tests to produce false positive results by running the devices under tap water.
INTERNET
lindenlink.com

The risks of incorrect rapid COVID-19 tests

With a rise of incorrect test results from rapid COVID-19 tests, the correct number of individuals with COVID-19 is unknown and demonstrates the sacrifice of accuracy for speed. Both false negative and positive cases have been reported, as possible with any test, but the chances of a false result are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims An At-Home COVID-19 Test Turning Positive When Exposed To Water Shows The Coronavirus Is In Drinking Water

A post shared on Facebook claims a BinaxNOW rapid home COVID-19 test turning positive when exposed to water shows the coronavirus is in drinking water. COVID-19 has not been found in drinking water, according to public health agencies. Running water over rapid home COVID-19 tests can cause them to produce invalid results, as they are not meant to be used in such a manner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy