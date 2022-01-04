Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Trailer, ‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer, ‘The Kardashians’ New Series, ‘Space Force’ Premiere Date, ‘NCIS’ to Crossover With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, USA Network Gets Cable Rights to ‘9-1-1’, and More!

For everyone out there wondering if we were going to get an NCIS season 19 – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event, consider this your confirmation!. In a post on Instagram (see below), cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirms the news in a video that also features Katrina Law — both Nick Torres and Jessica Knight are going to be heading out to the Aloha State for this big event, which is going to take place on March 28. We’ve wondered for a while if this would happen. It’s an exciting idea creatively, but there are a lot of production hurdles these days in between the pandemic and making sure the right story was in place to make something happen. Clearly, a lot of that has been worked out.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO