You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Fintech industry in India is at the forefront disruption with the accelerated pace of innovation and tech adoption. The onset of pandemic witnessed the fintech industry standing at the forefront with solutions for the global financial inclusion. The advancement in technology coupled with the ever increasing need for market fluidity has boosted the investments in fintech technologies at an exponential rate.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO