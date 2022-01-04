BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled Friday that it is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to enforce a measure intended to help stop the spread of Covid in the nation's workplaces. The court heard more than three hours of argument in an unusual session to take up emergency appeals...
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris, then the vice president-elect, was at the Democratic National Committee headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside on Jan. 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the matter. "She was there until she was evacuated," said a White House official who spoke on...
A criminal complaint against disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dismissed by an Albany judge Friday. The livestream for the virtual hearing had a rocky start, with several minutes of indiscernible noises and muffled speech from the courtroom. Cuomo, represented by Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not...
Former President Trump on Friday delivered a forceful rebuke of Democrats and the media a day after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, accusing his critics of using the assault as a political wedge, while downplaying the significance of the most violent day at the Capitol in centuries.
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old facing murder charges over the November school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead, waived a key evidentiary hearing on Friday, a move that will send the case to a trial court. The hearing waived by Crumbley allowed prosecutors to provide evidence of probable cause,...
