Medallion Financial's largest shareholder nominates two candidates to board after SEC lawsuit

By Max Gottlich
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKORR Value, the largest unaffiliated shareholder of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN), owning approximately 5.6% of MFIN's shares outstanding, nominates two director candidates for election to the board of directors at the 2022 annual...

seekingalpha.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
