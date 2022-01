Dark data is a major challenge in enterprises, and it's not going away soon. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce dark data and the risks that come with it. One way to look at dark (or invisible) data is to think about all of the on- and off-premises paper files, closet- and shelf-based files, and any other type of information that hasn't been digitized, and that employees can't readily access. Despite recent organizational efforts at digitization, there is still an abundance of this hidden data floating around.

