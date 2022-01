The City of Jacksonville will be increasing sewer rates in the coming year to offset some upcoming projects to the waste water treatment plant. Superintendent of Municipal Utilities Sally Long says she fought long and hard to keep current utility rates at their current level: “As you know, I fight really hard to keep the [utility] rates steady. You have known me for years, and I have always fought and fought. Unfortunately, this year with the budget, we just had some items in the budget that increased the rates.”

