Allbirds got an analyst upgrade today, but when you dig into what was said, it may not have been such good news after all. Shares of "environmentally friendly" footwear maker Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) jumped a huge 19% at the open on Jan. 6. That didn't hold for long, though, with the stock up just 4% an hour or so into the session. The news driving the seesaw action was an analyst upgrade, and both the swift jump and the subsequent pullback make sense when you dig into what was said.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO