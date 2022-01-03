ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Furkan Korkmaz reacts to first career double-double in a Sixers win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mlqa_0dc7sE7600
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is normally not a guy who is going to give a lot in other areas of the game other than scoring. He is a player who focuses on giving the Sixers a lift off the bench in both scoring and with his shooting.

However, in Monday’s 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets, Korkmaz accomplished something for the first time in his five years in the NBA: he recorded a double-double.

Korkmaz had 24 points and he had 11 rebounds as he was able to accomplish something he never had done before. He was happy about it, but the bigger picture is the win and that’s what matters the most.

“It feels a lot, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything because right now, I just need to keep going,” said Korkmaz. “Of course, it feels good to help the team in the game especially when the guys are down. I was one of those guys who stepped up today. That’s why I’m happy about it, but like I said, it means a lot, but it doesn’t mean a lot.”

The Rockets are a team that is long and they have a lot of size so the fact that Korkmaz was able to get in there and make a difference on the glass was a big help to this team on Monday.

“When you start grabbing the rebounds, some of them come to you, sometimes you’re just in paint,” he explained. “I think today most of our guys boxed out, especially Houston, they’re a really huge offensive rebounding team. That allows me to be more focused on defensive rebounding because I was grabbing more.”

Acting coach Dan Burke was happy with what he saw from Korkmaz as he got an opportunity to contribute more with Matisse Thybulle being in the health and safety protocols.

“That’s what happens in these types of games and when people are in or out and people get different opportunities, new opportunities,” said Burke. “You can find more about your team and so Furk was big.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Matisse Thybulle
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Wire
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Yells In Tristan Thompson's Face: Watch

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very good night on Tuesday as they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-114. The Lakers came into this game with a record of 19-19 and if they wanted to get back above .500, they needed to win. In the end, that is exactly what they did on the back of LeBron's 31-point performance that saw him reaching another new height.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Luka Doncic an Offer the Dallas Mavs Cannot Refuse

Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy