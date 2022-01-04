ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Wright discusses why the loss to Bengals can be a damaging one for Kansas City Chiefs

By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs were riding on a high before stepping into their latest encounter against the Bengals on Sunday. On an 8-game winning streak, the Chiefs were expected to get past Bengals as well. However, that wasn’t the case as the team from Cincinnati outplayed them in an emphatic...

firstsportz.com

FOX Sports

Kansas City Chiefs have company atop Nick Wright's Week 18 NFL Tiers

The Kansas City Chiefs have sat atop Nick Wright's NFL tiers for weeks — but heading into Week 18, they have company. With the final week of the regular season set to commence, Nick Wright and "The Committee" have decided to place one NFC contender on the same playing field as the Chiefs.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
#Bengals#Titans#Broncos#Texans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
FanSided

Packers safety responds to MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a ‘jerk’

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos responded to an NFL MVP voter who said that he will not be voting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just before Super Bowl 56, it is likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second-consecutive season. But, he will not do so unanimously. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be voting for Rodgers, whom he called the “biggest jerk in the league.”
NFL
Wichita Eagle

As KC Chiefs react to abrupt schedule change, they lean on unusual thing: the pandemic

Late Sunday night, several hours after a loss in Cincinnati dropped the Chiefs from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to No. 2, the NFL announced a change to their schedule. The Chiefs and Broncos will meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver — rather than their originally-scheduled Sunday afternoon kickoff — as part of a new NFL format to place two games as standalone features on Saturday.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE

