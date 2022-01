We’re probably nowhere near peak double-oak in the bourbon world, but maybe we’re getting close when small craft producers like Kentucky Peerless are hopping on the bandwagon. According to Peerless, they came about the process organically after re-barrelling bourbon from leaky barrels into new oak and discovering a dramatically changed profile. Those original bottlings were one-off, single barrels sold only in the gift shop, but the positive response from Peerless fans convinced them to add Double Oak to their permanent lineup. When we reviewed the first Peerless Bourbon two years ago at its debut, it wasn’t quite ready for prime time, but that same whiskey has only gotten older (now in the 5- to 6-year range). What have two more years and some extra oak aging done for this one? Let’s find out.

