Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Parkland Preparatory Academy, a 20,000-square-foot net-leased property in Bartlett, IL. The asset sold for $7,100,000. Jeff R. Rowlett of The Rowlett Group in Marcus & Millichap’s Milwaukee office marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, also an LLC, was secured and represented by Rowlett and Matthew Gordon, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Milwaukee office. The llinois broker of record, Steven Weinstock, assisted in closing this transaction.

BARTLETT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO