ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Touro College Will Establish New Campus at 3 Times Square

By Paul Bubny
connectcre.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouro College and University System, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit institutions of higher and professional education under Jewish auspices, will create a new campus at the Rudin Family’s 3 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan. The 32-year lease for 243,305 square feet includes a dedicated entrance and lobby on the southwest...

www.connectcre.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to open COVID testing sites at college campuses

Ten college and university campuses in New York will host COVID testing sites starting this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced as the omicron variant continues to surge across the country. The testing sites will be opened at:. SUNY Plattsburgh. Buffalo State College. Purchase College. SUNY Oswego. SUNY Cortland.
BUFFALO, NY
rebusinessonline.com

Touro College Signs Lease to Open 243,305 SF Campus in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Touro College & University System, a nonprofit higher and professional learning institution, has signed a lease to open a 243,305-square-foot campus within 3 Times Square in Manhattan. Touro will occupy the third through ninth floors and part of the ground and second floors at the 30-story building, which originally opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters of Reuters. Today, The Rudin Family owns the building and is currently in the midst of renovating it. The lease term is 32 years. Designed by Michielli + Wyetzner Architects, the campus will include classrooms, labs, a library, event spaces, student lounges and cafés. Touro plans to move into the building in January 2023. Richard Bernstein, Steve Braun, Troy Elias and Jared Thal of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal representative Jeffrey Rosengarten, represented Touro College in the lease negotiations. John Cefaly, Lou D’Avanzo, Ron Lo Russo, Paige Engeldrum and Lauren Hale of Cushman & Wakefield, along with in-house agent Tom Keating, represented building ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
connectcre.com

NYCHA Forges Public-Private Partnerships on 5,200 Brooklyn Apartments

In three separate transactions, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has closed on $1.5 billion in financing with private-sector partners to renovate 5,226 NYCHA apartments across six campuses in Brooklyn. The three joint ventures are undertaking the project through NYCHA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) initiative. The partnerships...
BROOKLYN, NY
bizjournals

Charter school lines up new building on Orlando-area college campus

City documents indicate the work for the first phase would begin construction in 2022. The Veterans of Influence Awards will recognize military veterans who have made a significant achievement in their careers in the past year, have a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work, and are involved in our community.
MILITARY
connectcre.com

Becovic Adds Howard Theater Building to Apartment Portfolio

Becovic has added The Howard Theater Building to its Rogers Park portfolio. The mixed-use property at 1615-43 W. Howard St. sold for $7,500,000 and was brokered by Becovic Realty. The historic Howard Theater Building’s 40 rental units are a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. The property also includes...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bernstein
Person
Heather Thomas
connectcre.com

JLL Tapped for Leasing Duties at Renovated Mott Haven Property

JLL has been retained by 521 Bergen Properties LLC, an affiliate of Bridgerock Realty Advisors, LLC as the exclusive leasing agent for 521 Bergen Ave., a six-story, 55,000-square-foot office and retail property in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood. JLL will work alongside the property owner’s in-house team to attract leading tenants.
REAL ESTATE
cbslocal.com

Yale University Announces Campus-Wide Quarantine For Spring Semester

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Due to the surge in COVID cases worldwide, Yale University‘s plans to bring students back for the spring semester include a campus-wide quarantine. According to an email from the university, students are being asked to avoid local businesses, restaurants and bars, even establishments...
COLLEGES
njtechweekly.com

ESports Growing on New Jersey College Campuses, Experts Tell Barrood

ESports, competitive online gaming in which players are organized into teams and play in tournaments to win recognition and monetary rewards, is a big thing on college campuses in New Jersey. College administrators say that having an esports team or several teams can be a draw, attracting students to their institutions.
STOCKTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Times Square#The College Of Pharmacy#Jewish Studies#Cushman Wakefield#Rudin Management Company#Q A#Real Estate Forum#Globest Com#American Lawyer Media#Edi
connectcre.com

Q&A with Davis Companies’ Cappy Daume: Creating Value Requires “Wholehearted” Approach

Today, Cappy Daume, managing director, asset management at The Davis Companies, is a pillar of Boston commercial real estate, yet she too was once a beginner. She developed attributes early on that she has carried forth and evolved with changing and increasing responsibilities. A panelist on Connect CRE’s recent Connect 2022 CRE Women’s Outlook webinar, Daume here shares about her growth as an industry member and Davis’ growth as a fund manager.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

GFI Arranges Value-Add Sale in Mott Haven

GFI Realty Services closed the $5.875-million sale of 316-322 E. 149th St., a two-story retail property located in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. Senior managing director Matthew Sparks represented both the seller, Maria D’Onofrio, and the buyer, a local investor. Constructed in 1931, the 12,000-square-foot property is...
BRONX, NY
connectcre.com

Signature Bank Supersizes Office Footprint at 1400 Broadway

New York-based commercial bank Signature Bank has more than doubled its current office space at Empire State Realty Trust’s 1400 Broadway. The company will expand by 168,310 square feet from its previous 111,872 square foot office space for a total of 280,182 square feet across 10 full floors. Signature Bank’s entire space is now under lease for 15 years.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

ABS Unveils Reimagined LX57 Offices

ABS Partners Real Estate unveiled its $50-million reimagining of LX57, a 110,000-square-foot office building at 695 Lexington Ave. in the Plaza District. The 20-story boutique corner building offers full-floor newly furnished office spaces with private elevator entries, along with flexible terms from three years or more. ABS is the managing and leasing agent for LX57.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Real Estate
connectcre.com

Avison Young Acquires Project Management Firm Dowling Houy

Avison Young has acquired the Dowling Houy firm as a planned expansion of life sciences expertise and acceleration of growth across its project management platform in the Boston area. Dowling Houy is a women-owned business that provides owner’s project management services across the real estate life cycle. Owner Jeanne MacLellan...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Phipps Houses Lines Up Financing for Far Rockaway Project’s Fourth Phase

Phipps Houses closed on $116 million in construction financing for the fourth phase of Rockaway Village, an affordable housing project in Far Rockaway, Queens that will transform an abandoned shopping center into permanently affordable housing, public space and retail. Financing was provided by the New York City Department of Housing...
QUEENS, NY
connectcre.com

MultiVersity Housing Partners Acquires Student Complex Near USC

MultiVersity Housing Partners has acquired The Orchard Columbia, an 84-unit, 308-bed student housing property located less than one mile from the University of South Carolina. It is at full occupancy for the 2021-2022 lease term and 100% preleased for the 2022-2023 school year. The asset is comprised of 84 cottage-style...
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Meridian Arranges Financing for Cammeby’s Buy in Piscataway

Meridian Capital Group arranged $115.3 million in acquisition financing for Royal Garden Apartments, a 550-unit multifamily property located in Piscataway, NJ, on behalf of Cammeby’s International. The five-year loan, provided by Signature Bank, features three years of interest-only payments. The transaction was negotiated by Meridian senior managing director Abe...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy