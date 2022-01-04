Touro College Will Establish New Campus at 3 Times Square

NEW YORK CITY — Touro College & University System, a nonprofit higher and professional learning institution, has signed a lease to open a 243,305-square-foot campus within 3 Times Square in Manhattan. Touro will occupy the third through ninth floors and part of the ground and second floors at the 30-story building, which originally opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters of Reuters. Today, The Rudin Family owns the building and is currently in the midst of renovating it. The lease term is 32 years. Designed by Michielli + Wyetzner Architects, the campus will include classrooms, labs, a library, event spaces, student lounges and cafés. Touro plans to move into the building in January 2023. Richard Bernstein, Steve Braun, Troy Elias and Jared Thal of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal representative Jeffrey Rosengarten, represented Touro College in the lease negotiations. John Cefaly, Lou D’Avanzo, Ron Lo Russo, Paige Engeldrum and Lauren Hale of Cushman & Wakefield, along with in-house agent Tom Keating, represented building ownership.

