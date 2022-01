The popularity of Simon & Garfunkel, the most famous duo in folk music history, remains unabated more than a half-century since the pair first broke up over artistic differences and personal issues following the release of the groundbreaking album Bridge Over Troubled Water. Problems persisted each time Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel contemplated reuniting after their first comeback show that drew 500,000 people to Central Park in New York, where the two first started out as childhood friends before creating a duo that has sold upwards of 100 million albums. The last effort lasted just one show back in 2010, and with Simon and Garfunkel both marking their 80th birthdays earlier this year, and still reportedly not on speaking terms, it seems that ship has sailed.

