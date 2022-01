With case numbers of COVID-19 rising in both Gulf and Franklin counties, health department officials are stepping up testing options throughout the Forgotten Coast. “We did expect to see a climb in cases and especially with holiday season. We expect the new variant to be present in our communities just like the rest of the country,” said Sarah Quaranta, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties.

