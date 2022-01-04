FFXIV Endwalker: Retainer leveling, gearing, ventures, and making Gil

As of January 2022, I will have accumulated a total of 1,560 days subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV. My relationship with the game began in full during the beta period for FFXIV A Realm Reborn. While the rebirth of the title was something of a substantial improvement, A Realm Reborn was still known for tedious fetch quests. For a time, the community even suggested new players skip through the entirety of its story to reach what endgame content the game then afforded. The quality of the MMORPG would only improve with Heavensward‘s more focused storyline and new Job Classes. While my excitement for expansions dwindled since the release of Stormblood and Shadowbringers, I felt a familiar rush when FFXIV Endwalker was revealed. For the first time in roughly two years, I was excited for an expansion again. I was eager to keep up with updates and curious as to how the team would resolve a story that expanded over the course of some 10 years. However, one thing remains clear. Final Fantasy XIV continues to build upon an already solid foundation to bring a better experience to players year after year.

