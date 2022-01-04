ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

FFXIV Endwalker: Retainer leveling, gearing, ventures, and making Gil

By Andrea Shearon
rpgsite.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in A Realm Reborn, Final Fantasy XIV introduces you to a helpful NPC ally through the Retainer system. After a brief introduction questline in your chosen city-state, there’s not much else mentioned about their importance, and they may go cast by the wayside. But, regardless of first impressions, these...

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Review: FFXIV Endwalker Builds on a Strong Foundation

As of January 2022, I will have accumulated a total of 1,560 days subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV. My relationship with the game began in full during the beta period for FFXIV A Realm Reborn. While the rebirth of the title was something of a substantial improvement, A Realm Reborn was still known for tedious fetch quests. For a time, the community even suggested new players skip through the entirety of its story to reach what endgame content the game then afforded. The quality of the MMORPG would only improve with Heavensward‘s more focused storyline and new Job Classes. While my excitement for expansions dwindled since the release of Stormblood and Shadowbringers, I felt a familiar rush when FFXIV Endwalker was revealed. For the first time in roughly two years, I was excited for an expansion again. I was eager to keep up with updates and curious as to how the team would resolve a story that expanded over the course of some 10 years. However, one thing remains clear. Final Fantasy XIV continues to build upon an already solid foundation to bring a better experience to players year after year.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

One Endwalker twist makes FF14 the best Final Fantasy game

The Final Fantasy series is no stranger to memorable villains. It’s created some of the most iconic antagonists in video game history. And what makes many of them so great is that they’re tragic, yet relatable figures players can easily identify with. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker submits a...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

FFXIV Endwalker: How to Get & Use Discal Tomestones

Endwalker is the latest expansion that’s just been released for Final Fantasy XIV, and it comes with tons of new content for players to sink hundreds of hours into. The new MSQ will take a considerable amount of time, and after that you’ll spend even more time on the post-game activities and raids. Here’s how to get and use Discal Tomestones in FFXIV Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review

Oh, Final Fantasy XIV, what a journey the last decade has been. It’s surreal to think that the game which launched to such tepid reception in 2010 would go on to essentially dethrone World of Warcraft in 2021, with players queued thousands-deep on each server to experience its fourth expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npc#Grand Company#Tombstone#Gold Saucer#Gil Players#Quick Ventures
Twinfinite

FFXIV Endwalker: How to Get Ophiotauros Hide

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion comes with a whole slew of new story content to get into, as well as tons of side content that will surely take up hundreds of hours if you choose to explore those. Aside from just barreling through the story, you’ll also be able to level up your crafters and gatherers by discovering new resources to farm. Here’s how to get Ophiotauros Hide in FFXIV Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When will FFXIV be available to buy again?

Final Fantasy XIV has become so popular that Square Enix has had to stop selling the game. That means potential players want to know when FFXIV will be available to buy again. Those who wish to purchase the MMO should read on below to get an understanding of the situation.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for FFXIV Patch 6.05

Players are heading back to Final Fantasy XIV after the holiday season to explore the new content that was introduced alongside Patch 6.05. While the latest expansion, Endwalker, was released in December 2021, Square Enix has started introducing more content for players to complete, including the four first Pandaemonium raids, and their Savage counterpart, which was released earlier today with Patch 6.05.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
rpgsite.net

FFXIV Heavensturn 2022: Where to begin Tora Tora Burning Bright

Every year, Final Fantasy XIV celebrates the New Year with Heavensturn, and the Endwalker expansion is no different. In 2022, FFXIV is celebrating the Year of the Tiger, or Tora, and once again decking the city-states out with fireworks, streamers, and new goodies to giveaway. If you're having trouble finding...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy