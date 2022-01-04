Let pets eat through play

Pope Francis said Wednesday that choosing pets over kids "takes away our humanity" and that couples who do so are "selfish," CNN reports. "We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more. And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one — but they have two dogs, two cats ... yes, dogs and cats take the place of children," Francis said. "Yes, it's funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO