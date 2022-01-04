ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let pets eat through play

By LINDSAY WALSH CONTRIBUTING BLOGGER
Pottsville Republican Herald
 3 days ago

nachicago.com

Pet-Pleasing Food Trends: What Dogs and Cats Will Eat This Year

Dog and cat food is becoming ever more humanized in the U.S. Market researchers and veterinarians report that consumers are increasingly demanding for their pets what they want for themselves: high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients that are free of questionable byproducts. “Organic, gluten-free and even vegan are now mainstream when it comes to Fido and Fluffy,” says integrative veterinarian Carol Osborne, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. “Fancy foods, gourmet treats, even personal pet chefs have become the norm.” In a turnabout on animal testing, some companies advertise that their pet food products are tested on humans.
The Laker/Lutz News

Let Your Pet Make a Mess! TPS Handles the Rest!

There are some jobs that most people really just don’t want to do. That’s where Tampa Poop & Scoop (TPS) enters. No mess will ever be left behind by your pets, again. Bathroom messes, to be precise. Tampa Poop & Scoop ushers in a new era of pet/owner...
TAMPA, FL
South Bend Tribune

Pet of the Week: Energetic Kate loves to play with other dogs

Kate would love to call you her family. She is an energetic two-year-old hound mix and loves to play with other dogs. Kate is good with children but would prefer a home without cats. She is available from Heartland Small Animal Rescue and is looking for a good home to call her own and a family to love her. She will gladly return your love, tenfold.
SOUTH BEND, IN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Let’s Play a Paper Airplane Game for Kids

The paper airplane is a staple of childhood. This easy and competitive paper airplane game for kids of all ages only requires paper and a pair of scissors. This paper airplane game could be used as a STEM activity, science experiment, science project or just to have a little fun at home or in the classroom.
The Week

Pope says couples shouldn't let pets 'take the place of children'

Pope Francis said Wednesday that choosing pets over kids "takes away our humanity" and that couples who do so are "selfish," CNN reports. "We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more. And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one — but they have two dogs, two cats ... yes, dogs and cats take the place of children," Francis said. "Yes, it's funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Let’s Make a Marble Tubes Game to Play

This Marble Tubes game is made of recycled toilet paper tubes and it is fun to both craft and play for kids of all ages. This fun kids craft works well at home with kids of different ages helping or in the classroom. It uses things you already have on hand.
Stereogum

Let’s Eat Grandma – “Happy New Year”

Let’s Eat Grandma are finally following up 2018’s I’m All Ears with a new album called Two Ribbons in April. Thus far they’ve shared “Hall Of Mirrors” and the title track, and today they’re back with the quite timely “Happy New Year.”
DogTime

Dog Training: Walking On-Leash

Walking your dog safely and calmly takes training! Check out what master trainer Ian Dunbar has to say about teaching your dog good leash manners. The post Dog Training: Walking On-Leash appeared first on DogTime.
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
