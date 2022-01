UK households are storing around 50 million litres of leftover paint, according to new estimates from scientists who have warned this could have a knock-on effect on the environment. The Royal Society of Chemistry warned valuable chemicals inside paint - called polymers - were going to waste, after most respondents in a survey said they had unused or half-opened tins stashed away at home. It also said nearly all spare paint ended up getting sent to landfill or burned - with only two per cent getting reused or recycled - and scientists have said this could be “damaging in the...

SOCIETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO