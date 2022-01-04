Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says

A man has died after a suspected hit and run in Fresno County on Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it happened just before 7 pm near Alta and Manning.

The victim was later identified as 69-year-old Robert Holguin.

Investigators say a passing car hit Holguin, then drove off.

Someone saw him lying on the ground and called 911.

First responders arrived and tried giving him CPR.

He died from his injuries.

Deputies haven't released a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.