ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets; Antonio Brown looking on

By DENIS P. GORMAN
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ywr8_0dc7cMbY00
Grizzlies Nets Basketball Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and Tyus Jones had 12 apiece.

“Since I (came) here, I've been saying we deserve more respect,” Morant said. “The stuff we're doing now, obviously that recognition and everything will come.”

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-for-24 shooting from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range. James Harden added 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Nic Claxton added 11 points and Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown each finished with 10 points as Brooklyn lost its third straight.

“It's about coming into the games with a sense of urgency on both ends of the floor,” Durant said, when asked to diagnose what has gone wrong for Brooklyn in its last three games. “Making the correct play on both ends of the floor.”

Morant scored 18 points in the third period and had a spectacular tomahawk dunk that drew a gasp from the Barclays Center crowd of more 17,000, which included NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose career is on hold after leaving the field and his Tampa Bay teammates in the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets on Sunday.

“Our expectations,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, “(are) to go out and impact the game at a high level.”

The first of two regular-season matchups between the leaders in the Atlantic and Southwest divisions concerned Brooklyn coach Steve Nash. Nash, in his pregame comments, pointed to the Grizzlies’ ability to offensive rebound and force turnovers, parts of the game in which the Nets have struggled.

Memphis scored 14 points off nine Brooklyn turnovers in the opening quarters and led 56-47 at halftime. The Grizzlies also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which helped them score 18 second-chance points.

Memphis built its lead to as many as 25 points in the third quarter by continuously attacking the paint, led by Morant’s acrobatic drives.

“People will debate whether or not he should be an All-Star,” Bane said of Morant. “I think we should be debating whether or not he's the best point guard in the league.”

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 28 points in the fourth quarter. With Durant and Harden on the bench, Brooklyn’s reserves cut the deficit to 10 points, but got no closer.

Brown scored seven of his 10 points in the period, and Jevon Carter (six), Day’Ron Sharpe (six), and Cam Thomas (eight) scored all of their points during the ill-fated comeback attempt.

“I love the young guys and what they bring to our team,” Durant said. “Good to see them get some minutes and opportunities to make it a game, and they did. For sure.”

TIP-INS:

Grizzlies: The NBA announced before the game that Morant was named the player of the week in the Western Conference. The second overall pick in the 2019 draft averaged 34.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 34 minutes in three games — all wins — over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. Morant, who was awarded player of the week for the first time in his career, is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.48 steals in 32.4 minutes, and has started every game this season for Memphis.

Nets: The Nets have had their season upended by the pandemic. Brooklyn, which had 10 players in COVID-19 protocol as far back as Dec. 17, announced prior to the game that the NBA rescheduled five of its games. The Nets will host San Antonio at noon on Jan. 9, before flying to Portland to play the Trail Blazers the next night. Brooklyn’s game against Denver, initially scheduled for Dec. 19, was moved to Jan. 26. That forced the league to move the previously scheduled matchup against the Toronto Raptors to Feb. 28. Finally, the league shifted the Dec. 21 game against Washington to Feb. 17. … The Nets were short-handed as starting center LaMarcus Aldridge missed the game with a sore right foot.

UP NEXT:

Grizzlies: Visit Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Nets: Visit Indiana on Wednesday night.

___

MORE AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Jarrett Culver
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
WREG

Morant comes up big late, leading Grizzlies to a sixth straight win

CLEVELAND — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Memphis
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Listed On Buccaneers Injury Report

Following Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst on Sunday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the star wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.”. But so far this week, multiple signs have indicated otherwise. In addition to his absence from the NFL waiver wire, Brown has now appeared on...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
46K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy