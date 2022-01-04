ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic tears of joy

Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

I’d never been a person who cries “happy tears.”. Sure, I’ve wept plenty, more than I’m comfortable admitting in a national newspaper. Always because of unhappy triggers though: pain, heartbreak, grief. I’d never before understood the reflex to weep from joy. But these past...

www.standard-journal.com

wamc.org

Comfort and joy

The dirty little secret of holiday journalism is that it’s written days, weeks even months in advance. Journalists, like everybody else, would prefer to be doing something else Christmas Day than sitting at a keyboard pounding out a story or chasing down leads. Christmas has many virtues but one...
SOCIETY
shorebeat.com

Find Your Joy

It was just a little thing, this tiny ornament with “Baby’s First Christmas” in red lettering, and a photo of your infant head smiling out at me. This particular one had been buried for a few years but we found it this go-around with the Christmas tree, and of course we had to hang it. Your smile is pure joy, eyes locked on the camera; a moment frozen in time, making me reminisce.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Opelika-Auburn News

King: A gift that brought me tears of joy

I was around 10 years old. Like many days at that time in my life, I was helping my dad at his place of business, or at least hanging around there. I got my education in those days at Plainview Elementary School and at King’s Coal and Building Supply Store.
RELATIONSHIPS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Christmas JOY

COEUR d’ALENE — Tiny snowflakes swirled from the sky Thursday afternoon as members of Silver Angels for the Elderly and their good friend, Santa Claus, brought joy to the residents of Lacrosse Health and Rehabilitation Center. With a radiant smile, Lacrosse resident Linda Oursland said she didn’t ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Is Michelle Kwan married? Love life explored as she welcomes first child

Michelle Kwan made headlines this week after she announced the birth of her first child, daughter Kalista Belle Kwan, on Instagram. Following the Olympic skater’s baby news, fans are curious to know more about her dating life, while others wonder whether Michelle Kwan is married. Let’s take a look as we congratulate Kwan on her bundle of joy…
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES

