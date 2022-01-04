A challenge for the new year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...

