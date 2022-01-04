ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A challenge for the new year

Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

“Be my Mommy!” the banner in the CVS window read, part of a display of surplus Baby Emma dolls. It was the fifth day of Christmas, and I noticed during Mass — shortly before I went to the drugstore to pick up prescriptions — that one of the petitions during the...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Perspective: Serve secretly, make it matter — A challenge for the new year

Each year, the new year stands with her arms wide open, inviting us to embrace hope, possibilities and happiness for the next 365 days. This time, as we stand at the threshold of 2022, her pose and posture are a little different. She stands with her hands on her hips, with one eyebrow raised and a smirk on her face, asking the obvious question: “What are you going to do?”
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Drugstore#Foster Parents#Food Poisoning#Panama City#Mass#Covid
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13News Now

'It is so contagious' | As COVID-19 cases rise, some doctors suggest rethinking holiday plans

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia and Omicron is now the country's dominant variant, some families are wondering if they should rethink their holiday plans. Families are boarding planes and loading cars to be with family for the holiday. But with the Omicron variant spreading fast and now accounting for 73% of all cases in the U.S., some Hampton Roads doctors say it might be time to rethink gathering with loved ones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy