ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The 21st century: A flop so far

By JAMIE STIEHM
stardem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child in the ‘60s, when the world was turning fast, I loved the upbeat ‘90s’ carbonated peace and prosperity. But the 2020s are a bitter brew of COVID-19 and poison politics choking us. In fact, the 21st century lost the plot early on. George W....

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A direct message’: Biden’s fiery Trump speech signals the gloves are off in January 6 inquiry

In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Al Gore
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Kerry
Person
James Comey
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Bush V Gore#The Supreme Court#Al Qaida#The White House#Congress#Taliban#Iraqi#Saudi
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Former GOP Senate candidate burns MAGA hat and challenges Trump to $1million charity debate

A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy