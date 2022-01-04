The 21st century: A flop so far

A child in the ‘60s, when the world was turning fast, I loved the upbeat ‘90s’ carbonated peace and prosperity. But the 2020s are a bitter brew of COVID-19 and poison politics choking us. In fact, the 21st century lost the plot early on. George W....
In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people. On Thursday, in contrast,...
Thursday marks one year since a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, the eve of the deadly attack, former President Jimmy Carter warned that democracy itself "has become dangerously fragile." "One year ago, a violent mob, guided by unscrupulous politicians, stormed the...
(Reuters) - Here are reactions on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump in a failed bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN. "We must be...
MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
Barack Obama tends to do quite well when scholars rank American presidents, with several surveys from recent years showing the Democrat among the top 10 presidents in the nation's history. It appears public attitudes are largely in line with scholars' conclusions. The Pew Research Center published an interesting report today...
In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […]
Disaffected colleagues could sideline the front-runner for speaker should the GOP retake the House. Trump adviser Steve Bannon is the latest to join in the Kevin McCarthy bashing. "There's too much curtain measuring happening 10 months out," a GOP operative told Insider. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy played it safe...
A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took to the spotlight on Thursday to offer a reflection on last year's Capitol riot that varied pretty drastically from most others today. The two Republicans first appeared on Stephen Bannon's podcast to declare "we're ashamed of nothing," as Gaetz put...
Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
