ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hong Kong Box Office Rebounds Strongly in 2021, But Outlook Remains Uncertain

By Patrick Frater
imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatrical box office in Hong Kong more than doubled in 2021, but the outlook remains unstable, according to local trade body, the Motion Picture Industry Association. Gross revenues reached Hk$1.21 billion in 2021,...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Box Office Ltd
TechRadar

The best Hong Kong VPN 2022

With the arrival of the Hong Kong national security law introduced in June 2020, many may be in want of a VPN as latest legislation passed by China mimics the 'Great Firewall of China' in limiting freedom of speech online. While its yet to reach the extent of China's own censorship, we would suggest a Hong Kong VPN to ensure you can access websites and platforms that may very soon be on the way out.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Hong Kong Disneyland To Close Again Due To Omicron Fears

The local government in Hong Kong is putting in place stricter Covid measures, including closing all theme parks and restricting flights, due to fears over a fresh outbreak of the virus. As a result, Disney is shuttering its Hong Kong Disneyland park from January 7 to January 20, according to Reuters. The move means the park will have closed on five separate occasions during the pandemic, most recently a brief closure in late 2021. Hong Kong is bracing for a fifth wave of infections propelled by the quick-spreading Omicron variant. The territory has reported minimal cases in the past year, but did see its first confirmed local transmission of Omicron on December 31, prompting fears of an outbreak. The local government has also placed a two-week ban on flights from eight countries, including the UK and U.S., as it continues to employ a ‘zero Covid’ strategy. Certain governments in Asia, notably China and Japan, have been consistent in introducing strict restrictions whenever cases of the virus begin to rise. This week, China put two cities into lockdown after detecting a handful of cases.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
imdb.com

As the 2021 Box Office Ends on a High, the Future of Theatrical Releasing Remains Unclear

The “Spider-Man” effect is real, and while the theatrical world will end on a high note after the December surge of the latest Tom Holland-starring superhero outing, the happy headlines around “Spider-Man: No Way Home” don’t define the 2021 landscape more than the rest of a fraught year. This year will end with mixed signals about the state of domestic movie exhibition, but after nearly 18 months when theaters were either mostly or partially closed, reaching a point where anything resembles past performance is a major achievement.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

2022 Drinks trends in Hong Kong

How Hong Kong’s drinking scene will look like in 2022. The past year may have changed the city’s nightlife and the way we consume our drinks, but one thing is certain; our vibrant bar scene is continuously evolving. Read on to learn what to watch out for in Hong Kong’s drinking scene in 2022.
DRINKS
The Independent

Hong Kong stops cruise ship with 3,700 on board after Covid contacts traced to vessel

A Hong Kong leisure cruise ship with 3,700 holidaymakers and crew members onboard was ordered to cut short its journey after at least nine people were linked to an Omicron cluster.The  Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship embarked on a “cruise to nowhere” on Sunday and was set to complete its voyage on Thursday, but was forced to return a day early to harbour, according to a government statement.This was after health authorities identified nine people on the cruise as close contacts of one of the clusters infected with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.The cruise’s suspected cases are linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weandthecolor.com

Brutalist Hong Kong by Anthony Lam

Architectural illustrations of Anthony Lam’s Brutalist Hong Kong series. Anthony Lam is a Hong Kong-based graphic designer and illustrator. He created this second series of architectural illustrations as a discovery of several iconic yet controversial modernist buildings in Hong Kong, built between the 1960s and early 2000s. Anthony Lam’s illustrations epitomize the duality of these architectural pieces, both their ugliness and their beauty.
VISUAL ART
Reuters

Reddit tapping Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley for IPO - Bloomberg News

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit Inc, whose message boards became central to meme stock trading frenzy in 2021, is tapping Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) for its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.The ship returned to Hong Kong on...
WORLD
Variety

Disney Plus Asian Production Slate Expands With Chinese and Korean Series and ‘Anita’ Adaptation

A series adaptation of recently-released feature film “Anita,” a biopic of the actor and Cantopop singing star Anita Mui, heads an expanded slate of East Asian content that will join the Disney Plus streaming service over the next year. Disney Plus has been gradually rolling out its operations across Asia and in October unveiled a roster of Asian films and series. Its recent uploads include controversial Korean series “Snowdrop,” “Blackpink: The Movie,” and Korean series “Outrun by Running Man” and Japanese show “Tokyo MER” in several territories. Directed by Longman Leung, “Anita (Director’s Cut)” will comprise five episodes of 45 minutes...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy