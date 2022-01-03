Michigan football linebacker selects transfer destination

Well, that was fast.

On Monday, it was discovered that former Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star and Michigan football linebacker Anthony Solomon had entered the NCAA transfer portal following his third season in Ann Arbor. And, also on Monday, we now know where he’s going.

Solomon had been recruited by former defensive coordinator Don Brown to play the VIPER position, which is obsolete in Mike Macdonald’s defense. Though he stuck it out with the Wolverines for a year, he’s now going to the school that Brown just departed, as Solomon announced on Instagram that he’s committing to Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.

Solomon appeared in seven games in 2021, four in 2020, and 12 in 2019. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.