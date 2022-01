We are in a time of streaks. The Detroit Pistons are undefeated in the year 2022. Sure, it’s a modest 2-0, but undefeated is undefeated. They did that by besting Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and in the process breaking a 16-game losing streak to the Bucks that included a 4-0 stomping in the playoffs. Tonight, the Pistons look to break another big losing streak to the Charlotte Hornets. If you’re surprised the Pistons have lost 13 consecutive games to the Hornets then welcome to the club. But it’s always important to remember that the Pistons are a bad team and have been for a long time. At least the Pistons from before the year 2022 were, we all know these Pistons are unstoppable.

