The Utah Jazz have been the best road team in the NBA this season, and that didn’t change Wednesday night in Denver against the reigning MVP. Rudy Gobert was a late scratch due to a non-Covid illness, which added insult to injury to the already-shorthanded Jazz without Hassan Whiteside and Joe Ingles. Udoka Azubuike got the start, and everyone was curious to see how he would match up against Nikola Jokic. Obviously, with such a tall task, you don’t really expect him to do much, but Dok actually held his own pretty well. He caught an alley-oop dunk in the first quarter, on his way to a five-point performance including this cool and-one play in the 2nd half.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO