Today in History

By The Associated Press
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of...

CBS New York

U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star who won mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles in the 1950s and 1960s, has died aged 94. At a time of racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s, Poitier balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Sidney Poitier, trailblazing Black film actor and activist

Sidney Poitier, the pioneering Black movie star who led the fight for racial equality in film many decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements, has died. He was 94. The trailblazing thespian became the first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones" and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in "Lilies of the Field." Collecting his historic award, Poitier told the glamorous audience of mainly white contemporaries it had been "a long journey to this moment" -- but it would be a barely conceivable 38 years until Denzel Washington matched his achievement in that same category. Poitier, whose death was announced by the government of the Bahamas, held dual US and Bahamian nationality.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before...
CELEBRITIES

