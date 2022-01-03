ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nursing Considerations for Using Selinexor in Multiple Myeloma

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expert from the Tisch Cancer Institute highlights the importance of medication adherence, nausea management, and proper hydration for patients being treated with selinexor for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who received reduced doses of the triplet combination of selinexor (Xpovio), bortezomib (XVd), and...

cancernetwork.com

Emerging Research and Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, touched on novel immunotherapies and other emerging therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: A lot of emerging research is coming from novel immunotherapies. Now that we know what BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen] CAR T-cell therapy can do, we think ‘how can we make this better?’ There are other emerging therapies, for example, GPRC5D-directed CAR T-cell therapy, [which] I’m looking forward to seeing; and allogenic CAR T-cell therapy, which would increase access and availability as well as ease of giving this CAR T-cell therapy. That’s one of the factors when you think about what you’re going to give. It’s not just how well it’s going to be given and how well it’s going to do, but can you actually give it logistically. I’m also interested to see how we’re going to have novel bispecific therapy targeting GPRC5D and FcRH5. One of the other things that is really interesting about multiple myeloma, as I’ve mentioned many times before, [is that] quality of life is a very important outcome measure. That’s going to be one of the things that separates the different modalities that are available. If you can show that quality of life durably improves with some of these therapies, and it does, you may choose that over something where quality of life is either the same or goes down with the therapy because you are treating a person, not a patient. There are a lot of preclinical data coming out to suggest novel targets, and that’s going to be really exciting for us to think about how we may approach myeloma with different mechanisms of action. One of the things that we know about this disease is that the way you target it, particularly if you use different ways that synergize together, that’s the way we get the most amount of bang for a buck with combination chemotherapy. Overall, I really want to see if we can improve the duration of response not only in the frontline but in the second and third lines, and change this to a chronic illness where patients live with it but not die from it.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Dara-KRd in Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma

At the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, researchers presented results of the phase II MASTER trial in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In this video, courtesy of the Video Journal of Hematological Oncology (VJHemOnc), Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, discusses the findings from the trial, which investigated daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone -- the Dara-KRd regimen -- followed by autologous transplantation.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Any Role for Maintenance Ixazomib in Multiple Myeloma?

At December's American Society of Hematology (ASH) virtual meeting, results of the Spanish GEM2014MAIN trial showed that the addition of ixazomib (Ninlaro) to maintenance therapy with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in patients homogeneously treated with bortezomib (Velcade), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (together known as VRD-GEM) induction did not result in a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Tx Choices in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

For patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma there are not a lot of hard data that tell clinicians that group "A" should get treatment "X" and group "B" should get treatment "Y." In fact, there is a lot of debate about which regimen to use first in these patients, according...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selinexor#Multiple Myeloma#Translation#Mbbs#The Center Of Excellence#Boston Study#Oncology Nursing News
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Discusses Treatment Resistance in Multiple Myeloma

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, outlines the importance of studying treatment resistant patients with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma has become almost a chronic disease, what with extended prolonged survivals, said Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Motixafortide Prior to HCT Shows Benefit in Multiple Myeloma

At the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, researchers presented results of a post-hoc analysis of the phase III GENESIS trial. In this video, courtesy of the Video Journal of Hematological Oncology (VJHemOnc), John DiPersio, MD, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, discusses the analysis, which investigated motixafortide, a CXCR4 antagonist, as a mobilizing agent prior to autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Isatuximab Plus RVd Induction in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

At December's American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, results from the phase III GMMG-HD7 trial showed that minimal residual disease (MRD) rates were superior when isatuximab (Sarclisa) was added to lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) as induction therapy compared with RVd alone in patients with newly diagnosed transplant-eligible multiple myeloma.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Dana-Farber: $40M grant to further multiple myeloma research

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $40 million gift from Paula and Rodger Riney of St. Louis to further multiple myeloma research, the institute said Jan. 6. The grant is the institute's largest single award supporting multiple myeloma research. With the donation, researchers will renew support for preclinical experiments to identify novel targets and develop new medicines and immune-based therapies for patients; fund clinical research testing novel myeloma therapies; and support to co-locate myeloma labs at Dana-Farber.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cellular Therapies Fill Unmet Needs in R/R Multiple Myeloma

Innovative approaches in multiple myeloma that focus on cellular therapies offer hope to patients with multiple myeloma. Current approaches for multiple myeloma are stratified by patient fitness and age. For patients who can tolerate them, 3- or 4-drug combinations, with or without an autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), can result in a complete remission, ideally with no residual disease. For patients who are elderly or fragile, 2-drug or 3-drug regimens are the standard.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Benefit Shown With Transplant and Combination Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

During a live virtual event, Saad Zafar Usmani, MD, discussed 2 studies of drug combinations in patients with multiple myeloma with or without stem cell transplants. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss the IFM/DCFI2009 study?. The IFM/DCFI2009 study [NCT01191060], which was originally presented for the first time 5 years ago, was...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Risk Stratification Remains Key in Multiple Myeloma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Shaji Kumar, MD, discussed the current standard of care in multiple myeloma, along with the need for risk stratification in this patient population. While treatment for patients with multiple myeloma has greatly improved in recent years, most patients will still relapse, according to Shaji...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Fonseca Discuses Real-World Use of Daratumumab Across Lines of Therapy for Transplant-Ineligible Myeloma

CancerNetwork® spoke with Rafael Fonseca, MD, about real-world use of daratumumab-containing regimens as either frontline or second-line therapy for transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. At the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, CancerNetwork® sat down with Rafael Fonseca, MD, director of Innovation and Transformational Relationships at the Mayo...
PHOENIX, AZ
cancernetwork.com

Belantamab Mafodotin Combination Yields Promising Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

A triplet combination of belantamab mafodotin-blmf plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone yielded a manageable safety profile in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. A regimen consisting of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), pomalidomide (Pomalyst), and dexamethasone (Pd) yielded manageable toxicities that appeared to match the known safety profiles of the aforementioned...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation Makes $40 Million Transformative Grant to Further Multiple Myeloma Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022-- Paula and Rodger Riney of St. Louis, MO, through the Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation, have announced a $40 million grant to support multiple myeloma research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The grant represents the largest single award supporting multiple myeloma research in Dana-Farber’s history. The Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation has been a strong supporter of Dana-Farber and with this grant has cumulatively donated nearly $60 million to the Institute.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Analysis Identifies Potential Biomarker of Frailty in Multiple Myeloma

Neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio may indicate the presence of frailty among older adults with multiple myeloma. Neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR) could serve as a readily available potential biomarker of frailty among older adults with multiple myeloma (MM), according to research published in the Journal of Geriatric Oncology. Specifically, NLR...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Avalo Therapeutics discontinues multiple myeloma program; stock plunges 23%

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX -23.0%) is falling after it reported that it was discontinuing its multiple myeloma program of AVTX-007 after no efficacy signal was seen. The company said Three doses (4 mg/kg, 9 mg/kg and 14 mg/kg every 4 weeks) of AVTX-007 as a single agent were evaluated in patients with with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.
MARKETS
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Stadtmauer Discusses Frontline Combination Treatments in Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion but had adequate liver and heart function. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Edward A. Stadtmauer, MD, section chief, Hematologic Malignancies Roseman, Tarte, Harrow, and Shaffer Families’ President’s Distinguished professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, discussed the case of a 51-year-old patient with multiple myeloma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ablation of VLA4 in multiple myeloma cells redirects tumor spread and prolongs survival

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer of bone marrow (BM) plasma cells, which is increasingly treatable but still incurable. In 90% of MM patients, severe osteolysis results from pathological interactions between MM cells and the bone microenvironment. Delineating specific molecules and pathways for their role in cancer supportive interactions in the BM is vital for developing new therapies. Very Late Antigen 4 (VLA4, integrin Î±4Î²1) is a key player in cell"“cell adhesion and signaling between MM and BM cells. We evaluated a VLA4 selective near infrared fluorescent probe, LLP2A-Cy5, for in vitro and in vivo optical imaging of VLA4. Furthermore, two VLA4-null murine 5TGM1 MM cell (KO) clones were generated by CRISPR/Cas9 knockout of the Itga4 (Î±4) subunit, which induced significant alterations in the transcriptome. In contrast to the VLA4+"‰5TGM1 parental cells, C57Bl/KaLwRij immunocompetent syngeneic mice inoculated with the VLA4-null clones showed prolonged survival, reduced medullary disease, and increased extramedullary disease burden. The KO tumor foci showed significantly reduced uptake of LLP2A-Cy5, confirming in vivo specificity of this imaging agent. This work provides new insights into the pathogenic role of VLA4 in MM, and evaluates an optical tool to measure its expression in preclinical models.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Socioeconomic Status Has Significant Impact on Multiple Myeloma Survival Globally

A synthesis of P-values across 16 studies in different global regions found that socioeconomic status continues to be a significant prognostic factor of overall survival for patients with multiple myeloma. For patients with multiple myeloma, socioeconomic status remains a strong prognostic factor of overall survival (OS) globally and continues to...
CANCER
NewsTimes

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, HHC presents virtual lecture on myeloma

TORRINGTON — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in local partnership with Hartford HealthCare and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will present a free, virtual education program “Managing Your Myeloma - Complexities of decision making at the time of diagnosis with myeloma and subsequent relapses” led by Dr. Madhavi Gorusu, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
TORRINGTON, CT

