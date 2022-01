The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO